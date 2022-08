On May 20, 2022, Ukrainian forces, led by the Azov Regiment that had resisted Russian forces for nearly three months, laid down their arms and exited the Azovstal steel plant. There were then about 2,500 soldiers remaining in Azovstal, of whom a quarter to a third were wounded. Here's a look inside the plant. Story by Natalie Liu. Photos by Dmytro Kozatsky, Azov Regiment, Ukrainian National Guard.