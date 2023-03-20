Amini Family Wants Iranian Leaders Held Accountable

The family of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked months of protests in Iran, says the leadership of Iran must be held accountable for crimes against humanity and that they want their case heard in an international court.

Erfaz Mortezaei, Amini’s cousin, told Britain’s ITV News in an interview broadcast Sunday that Amini’s parents have been threatened, being told not to speak to the media or else their son will be arrested.

Mortezaei himself fled to Europe and said he has also received threats that he will be arrested and taken back to Iran.

The 22-year-old Amini died in September after being arrested in Tehran by the country’s morality police for alleged violations of the country’s dress code.

Iranian authorities responded to the protests with a crackdown that rights activists say has included nearly 20,000 arrests and more than 500 protesters killed.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.