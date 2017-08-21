Angolans Excited to Vote in First Post-Dos Santos Poll

For the majority of Angola's 29 million people, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is the only leader they have ever known. Now, as he steps aside after nearly four decades, many Angolans are preparing to vote for the very first time.

Until this year, Ana Maria Espirito Santos Monteiro never registered to vote.

The 60-year-old saw no reason, because for the last 38 years Angola has been ruled by President dos Santos, who was accused of rigging elections in his favor.

But with dos Santos not running for re-election this time, Monteiro said she is excited.

Monteiro told VOA she is going to vote for the first time because she believes the electoral ruses will not be on such a great scale, and hopes this election will be transparent and fair.

She favors the CASA-CE opposition party, which started in 2012 and has eight seats in parliament. The party faces tough competition from the MPLA, which has ruled the country since independence in 1975. The party has nominated Foreign Minister Joao Lourenco to be Dos Santos’ successor.

Many younger first-time voters are frustrated with the MPLA, which they blame for the country's economic inequality.

Twenty-seven-year-old student Louis Gabriel said he cannot find work, and seems glad to see dos Santos step aside.

“I think this year will be different because Dos Santos is not running. ”

Vendor Gniama Yamba said she earns just over $1 a day selling cheap shoes at an illegal roadside market.

The 25-year-old said the country expects better things from whoever is picked as dos Santos' successor.

Angolans want a new president to organize the country so they will live well, she said.

But not all first-time voters want change. Thirty-six-year-old Gaspar Domingos said he is sticking with the establishment.

“I am very expectant, yeah. Because I believe that the MPLA is the big family, is the first community ... that has a long story,” he said.

Critics of Dos Santos do not think there will be much change and say the ruling party has intimidated voters.

Investigative journalist Rafael Marques has long been a critic of Dos Santos.

“These elections are essentially just a process, because we already know what the results are, and most of the population also knows what the results are. And the question is whether MPLA will try to understand how disaffected, how unhappy, the population is, and give more space to the opposition,” he said.

Under Angolan electoral rules, the top candidate of the winning party becomes president. Opposition leaders are hopeful ahead of Wednesday's election, but polls predict an MPLA win.