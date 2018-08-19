Annual Hajj Begins

Nearly two million Muslims have begun the yearly hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia at Mecca - Islam's holiest site.



The faithful started the annual five-day ritual Sunday with walking counterclockwise around the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure at the center of the Grand Mosque of Mecca, which Muslims believe is the spot where the Prophet Abraham built his first temple.



Observant Muslims around the world face toward the Kaaba during their five daily prayers.



During the hajj, devoted Muslims perform a series of religious rituals. In addition to walking around the Kaaba, they also drink the alkaline water from the Well of Zamzam, believed to have healing qualities. They also perform a symbolic stoning of the devil.



The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and all able-bodied Muslims who can afford to do so are expected to take part in the hajj at least once in their lifetimes.