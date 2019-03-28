Another Deadly Building Fire in Bangladesh Capital

At least five people have been killed by a fire in a high-rise office building in the Bangladesh capital.

Several people jumped from the windows of the 19-story building in Dhaka's commercial district of Banani to escape the inferno Thursday. Dozens of firefighting units were dispatched to battle the blaze, along with a number of firefighting helicopters that dropped water on the fire from above.

Dozens of people have also been injured.

Numerous residents have been killed in building fires in Dhaka over the years due to lax safety regulations and enforcement. At least 70 people were killed when a massive fire burned several residential buildings in a historic section of Dhaka last month.

The buildings were also used as warehouses that stored chemicals, plastics and other combustible materials.

A similar fire in 2010 killed more than 120 people in one of the city's worst fire-related disasters.