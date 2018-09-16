Accessibility links

Anti-Kremlin Activist Treated in Berlin for Suspected Poisoning

  • VOA News
FILE - In this photo dated Sept. 7, 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot speaks during an interview to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia.

An anti-Kremlin activist is being treated in a Berlin hospital for what members of the Pussy Riot band have called poisoning.

The publisher of a Russian online news outlet that criticizes the government, Pyotr Verzilov, reportedly lost his vision, hearing, and ability to walk Tuesday, following a court hearing

Verzilov was treated in a Moscow hospital last week, but was flown to Germany late Saturday on a flight chartered by the Cinema for Peace Foundation, which has long supported his and punk band Pussy Riot's anti-Kremlin activism.

Verzilov's wife, band member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, told the German newspaper Bild she believed he was poisoned. Another member of the band, Veronika Nikulshina, told a Russian website it was "definitely poisoning".

His collapse Tuesday followed a 15-day sentence he served with Nikulshina and two other members of the band for storming the soccer field during the World Cup final in July to highlight Russian police abuses.

