Appeals Court Rejects Challenge to Mueller's Appointment

  • Associated Press
FILE - Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — 

A federal appeals court panel has rejected a challenge to special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment in a case involving an associate of Roger Stone.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit released its opinion Tuesday.

FILE - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 6, 2019.
The case before the court was brought by Andrew Miller. He is an associate of Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Miller refused to testify before a grand jury in the Russia probe, challenging the legitimacy of Mueller's appointment. A lower court held Miller in contempt.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen exits Federal Court after entering a guilty plea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 29, 2018.
Miller's attorney, Paul Kamenar, has said the issue of Mueller's appointment is bound to be decided by the Supreme Court.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

