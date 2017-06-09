Apple CEO to MIT Grads: Tech Without Values is Worthless

Apple CEO Tim Cook has urged graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology not to forget humanity and compassion in scientific pursuits.

In his commencement address Friday, Cook told MIT graduates and their families that technology without basic human values is worthless.

Cook has been chief executive at Apple since 2011, overseeing the rollout of the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch. He previously served as chief operating officer and headed the Macintosh division.

Cook said Apple wants to make products that help people, such as iPhone technology that helps the blind run marathons or an iPad that helps an autistic child connect with the world around them.

"Whatever we do at Apple, we must infuse it with the humanity that we are born with," he said.