US Supreme Court Approves Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that an antitrust lawsuit against Apple can proceed.

Consumers are suing the company, alleging Apple overcharges when downloading iPhone applications at the company’s App Store.

Conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh joined with the four liberal judges in the 5-4 decision, agreeing with the plaintiffs that the 30% commissions Apple charges violate federal antitrust laws. Consumers allege Apple has monopolized the market by requiring apps be sold only through their stores.

Apple argued it is just a conduit between app developers and customers and that it is the developers who set the prices.

"We're confident we will prevail when the facts are presented and that the App Store is not a monopoly by any metric," a company statement said.

Apple is also under scrutiny by Dutch antitrust authorities over complaints about commissions in European markets.