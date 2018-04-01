Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
April 1, 2018
April 01, 2018 1:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Worshipers carrying a statue of the Risen Christ run during an Easter Sunday procession in Cospicua, Malta.
2
A family dressed as clowns participates in April Fools' Day revelry at the city center in Skopje, Macedonia.
3
A hooded penitent from the "El Resucitado" brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain.
4
The full moon sets behind the Lincoln Memorial as people line the steps to watch the sun rise across the other end of the National Mall in Washington, March 31, 2018.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 1, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 30, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 29, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 28, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 27, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 26, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 25, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 23, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments