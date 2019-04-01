Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
VOA English TVMC09
VOA English TVMC09
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Soul Lounge
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
18:05 - 18:30
Soul Lounge
18:30 - 19:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 1, 2019
April 01, 2019 1:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Tightrope artists balance on a rope in front of the Emmaus Monastery in Prague, Czech Republic.
2
Sea lion 'Leo' poses after writing the characters for the new era name "Reiwa" at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo. Japan revealed the name of the era that will define the new emperor's reign when he ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne next month following a historic abdication.
3
Reindeers pull their jockeys as they compete on the 1 km ice track of the final in the BRP Poro cup reindeer race on a lake in Inari, northern Finland, March 31, 2019.
4
Ostavio, 5, from Guatemala, rests on the shoulders of his brother Eduardo as they walk through a field after illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 31, 2019.
Load more
April 1, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
March 31, 2019
Day in Photos
March 29, 2019
March 28, 2019
Day in Photos
March 27, 2019
Day in Photos
March 26, 2019
Day in Photos
March 25, 2019
Day in Photos
March 22, 2019
Day in Photos
March 21, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments