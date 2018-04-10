Accessibility links

April 10, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the athletics men&#39;s long jump qualification during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Blooming crocuses, as a sign of the spring season, are pictured in Chocholowska valley in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane, Poland.
A crow pecks hair from a giant panda for nesting at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China, April 9, 2018.
