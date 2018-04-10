Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
14:30 - 15:30
Straight Talk Africa
VOA English MC11
VOA English MC11
Latest show
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:30 - 15:00
LIVE
Sonny Side of Sports
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
International Edition 1305 EDT
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:30 - 15:00
LIVE
Sonny Side of Sports
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:30
International Edition
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Sonny Side of Sports
Sonny Side of Sports
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018 2:05 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
2
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the athletics men's long jump qualification during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia.
3
Blooming crocuses, as a sign of the spring season, are pictured in Chocholowska valley in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane, Poland.
4
A crow pecks hair from a giant panda for nesting at Beijing Zoo in Beijing, China, April 9, 2018.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 10, 2018
Day in Photos
April 9, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 8, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 6, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 5, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 4, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 3, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 2, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments