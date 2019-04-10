Accessibility links
April 10, 2019
April 10, 2019 2:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Deer are seen on a field near Hildesheim, Germany.
Aerial view of a windmill and flower fields surrounding Keukenhof spring park in Lisse, near Amsterdam, Netherlands.
A beekeeper works at an apiary in Navajas, Matanzas province, Cuba. In the mountains of Matanzas province, bees buzz free of agrotoxic, enjoying a diet rich in wild flowers and producing a high quality honey, that European markets crave for.
An image of the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides 55 million light-years from Earth and has a mass 6.5-billion times that of the Sun.
