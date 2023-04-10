Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Masked youth with petrol bombs seen as Republican protesters opposed to the Good Friday Agreement parade in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
2
Hindu devotees gather during the Bisket Jatra festival held to mark the Nepalese New Year in Bhaktapur.
3
Hungarian men wearing folk costumes pour water onto women during a traditional a Easter Monday celebration in Holloko.
4
President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden on the Blue Room Balcony during the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington.
April 10, 2023
