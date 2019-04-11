Accessibility links
Day in Photos
April 11, 2019
April 11, 2019 2:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sudanese demonstrators hold their national flag on top of a building in Khartoum after the country's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a military council would run the country for a two-year transitional period.
Members of the Ecuadrean National Assembly show signs reading "We are all Assange" as Ecuadorean Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Valencia (out of frame) speaks in Quito. President Lenin Moreno's government withdrew the Ecuadoran citizenship granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange before his arrest in London, Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said.
A South African Police Services member reacts after he was hit by a rock during a demonstration of Gomora informal settlement community members to protest against the lack of service delivery or basic necessities such as access to water and electricity, housing difficulties and lack of public road maintenance in Pretoria.
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand.
