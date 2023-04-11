Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A house and a car are covered in volcanic dust following the eruption of Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka region, Russia.
2 Israeli soldiers sweep an area during an army operation near the settlement of Elon Moreh in the occupied West Bank near Nablus.
3 A view shows buildings being burnt down by wildfire in Gangneung, South Korea.
4 A Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircraft prepares to land at Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

