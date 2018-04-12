Accessibility links

April 12, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A boy plays with water during the Songkran Water Festival celebrations to commemorate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, April 12, 2018.
Jazmin Sawyers of England competes in the women's long jump final during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, April 12, 2018.
Brain Power, ridden by Nico de Boinville, falls down in the 13:45 Big Buck's Celebration Manifesto Novices' Chase in Liverpool, Britain, April 12, 2018
A protester wearing a mask with an image of former Pakistani cricket player Shahid Afridi attends a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar April 12, 2018.
