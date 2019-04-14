Accessibility links

April 12, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Filipino Catholics wave palm fronds to be blessed before Palm Sunday mass in a Catholic church in Paranaque City, Philippines.
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, left, reacts as she tries a traditional weaving loom at Muya, a manufacturing center of textile and traditional crafts, with Muya founder Sara Abera, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Members of the Presidential Regiment take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2019.
A baby goat and a dog are seen at the Pet Expo 2019, a pet show in Bucharest, Romania, April 13, 2019.
