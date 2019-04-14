Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:29
New Zealand Massacre: The Rise of White Supremacist Ideology
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
April 12, 2019
April 14, 2019 1:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Filipino Catholics wave palm fronds to be blessed before Palm Sunday mass in a Catholic church in Paranaque City, Philippines.
2
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, left, reacts as she tries a traditional weaving loom at Muya, a manufacturing center of textile and traditional crafts, with Muya founder Sara Abera, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
3
Members of the Presidential Regiment take part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony in the Kremlin, Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2019.
4
A baby goat and a dog are seen at the Pet Expo 2019, a pet show in Bucharest, Romania, April 13, 2019.
Load more
April 12, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 12, 2019
Day in Photos
April 11, 2019
Day in Photos
April 10, 2019
Day in Photos
April 9, 2019
Day in Photos
April 8, 2019
Day in Photos
April 7, 2019
Day in Photos
April 4, 2019
Day in Photos
April 3, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments