April 12, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Japan&#39;s Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko react to well-wishers as they visit Kodomonokuni, or Children&#39;s Land, marking the 60th anniversary of their royal marriage in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Indian Punjab Police personnel light candles as they pay tribute to the martyrs on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in Amritsar.
Men mourn the death of a relative at a hospital after a blast at a vegetable market in Quetta, Pakistan.
Brazilians watch an injured person being carried onto a rescue helicopter after two buildings collapsed in Muzema, an area in Rio de Janeiro that was hit by heavy rain and massive flooding.
