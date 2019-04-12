Accessibility links
Day in Photos
April 12, 2019
April 12, 2019 2:48 PM
update
April 12, 2019 3:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko react to well-wishers as they visit Kodomonokuni, or Children's Land, marking the 60th anniversary of their royal marriage in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
2
Indian Punjab Police personnel light candles as they pay tribute to the martyrs on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in Amritsar.
3
Men mourn the death of a relative at a hospital after a blast at a vegetable market in Quetta, Pakistan.
4
Brazilians watch an injured person being carried onto a rescue helicopter after two buildings collapsed in Muzema, an area in Rio de Janeiro that was hit by heavy rain and massive flooding.
April 12, 2019
