Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

April 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A Kashmiri Muslim boy stands with elders as the head priest displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
1 A Kashmiri Muslim boy stands with elders as the head priest displays a holy relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
A massive wildfire tears through 3,800 acres in the state&#39;s pine barrens in Ocean County, New Jersey, as firefighters battle the blaze&nbsp;with 200-foot high flames. No one was injured and property was intact, officials.
2 A massive wildfire tears through 3,800 acres in the state's pine barrens in Ocean County, New Jersey, as firefighters battle the blaze with 200-foot high flames. No one was injured and property was intact, officials.
Migrants are identified by Italian authorities as they disembark from a ship in the Sicilian port of Catania.
3 Migrants are identified by Italian authorities as they disembark from a ship in the Sicilian port of Catania.
Relatives of migrants who died during a fire at a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, react as caskets carrying the bodies arrive in a Mexican Air Force plane, at La Aurora International Airport, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 11, 2023.&nbsp;
4 Relatives of migrants who died during a fire at a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, react as caskets carrying the bodies arrive in a Mexican Air Force plane, at La Aurora International Airport, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 11, 2023. 

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG