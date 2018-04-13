Accessibility links
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
April 13, 2018
April 13, 2018 3:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A devotee, dressed as Hindu God Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India.
2
Hindu devotees dance on the street as they celebrate Lal Kach festival in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
3
Australia's Tom Craig makes a run with the ball against England during their men's field hockey semi-final match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.
4
Azerbaidjan mixed pair Nurjan Jabbarli and Aghasif Rahimov perform on the first day of the 26th World Championship Acrobatic Gymnastics competition in Antwerp.
