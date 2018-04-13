Accessibility links

April 13, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A devotee, dressed as Hindu God Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India.
Hindu devotees dance on the street as they celebrate Lal Kach festival in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
Australia's Tom Craig makes a run with the ball against England during their men's field hockey semi-final match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Azerbaidjan mixed pair Nurjan Jabbarli and Aghasif Rahimov perform on the first day of the 26th World Championship Acrobatic Gymnastics competition in Antwerp.
