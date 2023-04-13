Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 1:36 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Joe Biden takes a selfie outside a pub during his visit in Dundalk, Ireland.
2
A protester hides behind a poster reading "Macron impose, we explode" during a demonstration against President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, in Paris, France.
3
Cars are seen on and under the El Alambrado bridge after it collapsed the previous day in Caicedonia, Colombia.
4
Protesters gather before former President Donald Trump arrives in a motorcade for a deposition in New York.
Load more
April 13, 2023
