Day in Photos

April 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

U.S. President Joe Biden takes a selfie outside a pub during his visit in Dundalk, Ireland.
A protester hides behind a poster reading &quot;Macron impose, we explode&quot; during a demonstration against President Emmanuel Macron&#39;s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, in Paris, France.
Cars are seen on and under the El Alambrado bridge after it collapsed the previous day in Caicedonia, Colombia.
Protesters gather before former President Donald Trump arrives in a motorcade for a deposition in New York.
