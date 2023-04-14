Accessibility links

April 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A freed prisoner gestures while holding a child after arriving at Sanaa Airport on an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-chartered plane, amid a prisoner swap between two sides in the Yemen conflict, in Sanaa, Yemen.
A border fence being built by Finland is seen along the border with Russia.
A man prays during the Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan at Amr ibn al-Aas Mosque in Cairo, Egypt.
Riders are seen on the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England.
Recommended

