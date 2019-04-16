Accessibility links
Search
April 16, 2019
April 16, 2019 2:11 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A vintage picture of Notre-Dame-de-Paris cathedral is displayed outside the Cathedral a day after a fire devastated the 12th-century landmark in central Paris, France.
2
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.
3
Performers demonstrate at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain.
4
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain, April 15, 2019.
April 16, 2019
