April 16, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A vintage picture of Notre-Dame-de-Paris cathedral is displayed outside the Cathedral a day after a fire devastated the 12th-century landmark in central Paris, France.
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.
Performers demonstrate at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain.
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain, April 15, 2019.
