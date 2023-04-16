Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 16, 2023
April 16, 2023 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Man carries an Orthodox icon at a site of a church destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.
2
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, center, conducts an Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, in Moscow.
3
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum as fighting in Sudan raged for a second day in battles between rival generals.
4
Freed Houthi activist Samira Marish is greeted after arriving on an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-chartered plane at Sanaa Airport, in Sanaa.
April 16, 2023
