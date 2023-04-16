Accessibility links

April 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Man carries an Orthodox icon at a site of a church destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, center, conducts an Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, in Moscow.
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum as fighting in Sudan raged for a second day in battles between rival generals.
Freed Houthi activist Samira Marish is greeted after arriving on an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-chartered plane at Sanaa Airport, in Sanaa.
