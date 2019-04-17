Accessibility links

April 17, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Cars burn after a powerful car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia.
2 Horsemen play Kokpar, a traditional game between two teams competing to throw a dummy of a goat into a scoring circle, during the first Asian Equestrian Championship near Almaty, Kazakhstan.
3 Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg, center top, tries to get to her seat as Pope Francis delivers his message during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
4 A man runs between blossoming cherry trees in Cologne, Germany.

