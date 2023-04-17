Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts.
2
An employee poses with the 55.22 carat "The Estrela de Fura" ruby, the largest in the world and expected to fetch up to $30 million in an upcoming New York auction, during a preview at Sotheby's, in Hong Kong.
3
The ruined houses of Sant Roma de Sau are seen on the dried banks of the swamp of Sau, located in the province of Girona in Catalonia, Spain, April 16, 2023.
4
In this time exposure photo, Orthodox worshipers trail candle lights around a church during Orthodox Easter midnight mass in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 16, 2023.
April 17, 2023
