Breaking News
April 18, 2019
April 18, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Worshipers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Photojournalists photograph four pages of the Mueller Report laid on the witness table in the House Intelligence Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill. The redacted version of Special counsel Robert Mueller's 400 page report on his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election is released by Attorney General William Barr.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's report, with heavy redactions, as released is photographed in Washington.
Wild bluebells blooming turn Hallerbos, a forest also known as the "Blue Forest", into a blue carpet of flowers near Halle, Belgium.
April 18, 2019
