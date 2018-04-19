Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 19, 2018
April 19, 2018 3:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Riot police disperse students protesting against the slowness in the progress of the Chilean education reform, in Santiago.
2
A child uses a hand pump to extract water on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
3
Txoutlaka, of the Fulni-o tribe, poses for a picture in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
4
A woman sits on a tree trunk in the Hallerbos as bluebells bloom in Halle, Belgium.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 19, 2018
Day in Photos
April 18, 2018
Day in Photos
April 15, 2018
Day in Photos
April 13, 2018
Day in Photos
April 12, 2018
Day in Photos
April 10, 2018
Day in Photos
April 9, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 8, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments