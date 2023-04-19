Accessibility links

April 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Soldiers of Brazilian Armed Forces participate in a parade during Army Day celebrations in Brasilia.
2 Attendees look at a display showing the parts of an intelligent vehicle during Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, China.
3 Attorney's representing Dominion Voting Systems leave the New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware after the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News was settled just as the jury trial was set to begin, April 18, 2023.
4 People wait for their train on platforms at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station Mumbai, India. India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country by the end of June, U.N. estimates showed.

