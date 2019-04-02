Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 2, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The sun rises behind the &#39;Eiserne Steg&#39; (Iron Footbridge) pedestrian bridge in Frankfurt, Germany.
An anti-Brexit demonstrator walks past protest signs in London.
A Palestinian militant fires into the air during the funeral of 23-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Adwan, who was killed during a clash with Israeli forces near Jerusalem overnight, in the Qalandia refugee camp near Ramallah in the West Bank.
People dressed in costumes of zebras gather at a bridge in central Moscow, Russia.
