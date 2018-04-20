Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 20, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Visitors take photos of a child dressed in a traditional costume before a folk performance in Panyu, Guangdong province, China.
A Palestinian slings a shot by burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces across the border, following a demonstration calling for the right to return to Israel, in Gaza City.
A Palestinian protester is seen amidst the smoke from burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration near the Israeli settlement of Beit El in the Israeli occupied West Bank.
Police break up a protest camp at the Tolbiac campus, part of the Sorbonne University, in front of a banner reading 'They select, we occupy. The ZAD (the "Zone to defend") in Tolbiac, no expulsion,' in Paris.
