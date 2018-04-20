Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:05 - 15:30
LIVE
International Edition 1305 EDT
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 15:30
LIVE
International Edition
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 1305 EDT
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018 1:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Visitors take photos of a child dressed in a traditional costume before a folk performance in Panyu, Guangdong province, China.
2
A Palestinian slings a shot by burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces across the border, following a demonstration calling for the right to return to Israel, in Gaza City.
3
A Palestinian protester is seen amidst the smoke from burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration near the Israeli settlement of Beit El in the Israeli occupied West Bank.
4
Police break up a protest camp at the Tolbiac campus, part of the Sorbonne University, in front of a banner reading 'They select, we occupy. The ZAD (the "Zone to defend") in Tolbiac, no expulsion,' in Paris.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 20, 2018
Day in Photos
April 19, 2018
Day in Photos
April 18, 2018
Day in Photos
April 15, 2018
Day in Photos
April 13, 2018
Day in Photos
April 12, 2018
Day in Photos
April 10, 2018
Day in Photos
April 9, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments