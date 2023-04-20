Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023 2:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
SpaceX's next-generation
Starship
spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, explodes after its launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas.
2
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Najaf, Iraq.
3
A total solar eclipse is seen in Exmouth, Western Australia.
4
People are seen at the toll plaza of Padma Bridge as they leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home with family, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh.
Load more
April 20, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 19, 2023
Day in Photos
April 18, 2023
Day in Photos
April 17, 2023
Day in Photos
April 16, 2023
Day in Photos
April 14, 2023
Day in Photos
April 13, 2023
Day in Photos
April 12, 2023
Day in Photos
April 11, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG