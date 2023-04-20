Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

April 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

SpaceX&#39;s next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, explodes after its launch from the company&#39;s Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas.&nbsp;
1 SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, explodes after its launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas. 
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Najaf, Iraq.
2 Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival in Najaf, Iraq.
A total solar eclipse is seen in Exmouth, Western Australia.
3 A total solar eclipse is seen in Exmouth, Western Australia.
People are seen at the toll plaza of Padma Bridge as they leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home with family, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh.
4 People are seen at the toll plaza of Padma Bridge as they leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home with family, in Munshiganj, Bangladesh.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG