Day in Photos
April 21, 2019
April 21, 2019 2:05 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Blood stains are seen on the wall and on a Jesus Christ statue at the St. Sebastian's Church after blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. More than 200 people were killed and hundreds more injured in eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in and just outside the capital on Easter Sunday.
2
Men carry banners of their parish during the beginning of the Easter riders procession near Ralbitz, eastern Germany.
3
Pope Francis reads his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message during Easter Mass from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
4
A balanced sculpture is seen during the European Stone Stacking Championships 2019 in Dunbar, Scotland.
