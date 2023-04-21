Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023 2:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People fleeing street battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals are transported on the back of a truck in the southern part of Khartoum.
2
Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
3
Somali boys play with a replica of a gun, in Waberi district of Mogadishu, Somalia.
4
Rider Szymon Godziek from Poland jumps during the Darkfest extreme freeride mountain biking event in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Load more
April 21, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 20, 2023
Day in Photos
April 19, 2023
Day in Photos
April 18, 2023
Day in Photos
April 17, 2023
Day in Photos
April 16, 2023
Day in Photos
April 14, 2023
Day in Photos
April 13, 2023
Day in Photos
April 12, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG