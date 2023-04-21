Accessibility links

April 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People fleeing street battles between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals are transported on the back of a truck in the southern part of Khartoum.
Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Somali boys play with a replica of a gun, in Waberi district of Mogadishu, Somalia.
Rider Szymon Godziek from Poland jumps during the Darkfest extreme freeride mountain biking event in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
