Day in Photos

April 22, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man collects recyclable materials as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump site in Kolkata, India.
2 Runners participate in the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria.
3 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic returns a ball to Germany’s Angelique Kerber during the Fed Cup semi-final between Germany and Czech Republic at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.
4 New priests lie face down on the floor during an ordination ceremony presided over by Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

