Day in Photos
April 22, 2018
April 22, 2018 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man collects recyclable materials as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump site in Kolkata, India.
Runners participate in the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria.
3
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic returns a ball to Germany’s Angelique Kerber during the Fed Cup semi-final between Germany and Czech Republic at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.
New priests lie face down on the floor during an ordination ceremony presided over by Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
