Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
VOA English TVMC09
VOA English TVMC09
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Soul Lounge
17:30 - 18:00
Soul Lounge
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
21:00 - 21:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
18:05 - 18:30
Soul Lounge
18:30 - 19:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 22, 2019
April 22, 2019 2:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman living near St. Anthony's shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
2
Police officers surround the car of Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine in Busabala. Bobi Wine was detained on his way to a press conference to announce the cancellation of his show.
3
U.S. first lady Melania Trump high fives a child at the hopscotch station during the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
4
Worshipers pray during a priestly blessing on the Jewish holiday of Passover at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Load more
April 22, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 21, 2019
Day in Photos
April 19, 2019
Day in Photos
April 18, 2019
Day in Photos
April 17, 2019
Day in Photos
April 16, 2019
Day in Photos
April 15, 2019
Day in Photos
April 14, 2019
Day in Photos
April 12, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments