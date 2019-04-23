Accessibility links
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 1305 EDT
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 23, 2019
April 23, 2019 2:19 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, sitting atop a train, arrive at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Many protesters perched on the roof of the train, waving Sudanese flags as it chugged through north Khartoum's Bahari railway station before winding its way to the protest site, an AFP photographer said.
2
Children play at a playground on the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
3
China's Chen Meng eyes the ball as she plays against Singapore's Xin Ru Wong during their women's single match at the Liebherr 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
4
A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
