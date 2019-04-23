Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

April 23, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, sitting atop a train, arrive at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Many protesters perched on the roof of the train, waving Sudanese flags as it chugged through north Khartoum&#39;s Bahari railway station before winding its way to the protest site, an AFP photographer said.
1 Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, sitting atop a train, arrive at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Many protesters perched on the roof of the train, waving Sudanese flags as it chugged through north Khartoum's Bahari railway station before winding its way to the protest site, an AFP photographer said.
Children play at a playground on the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
2 Children play at a playground on the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
China&#39;s Chen Meng eyes the ball as she plays against Singapore&#39;s Xin Ru Wong during their women&#39;s single match at the Liebherr 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
3 China's Chen Meng eyes the ball as she plays against Singapore's Xin Ru Wong during their women's single match at the Liebherr 2019 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
4 A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG