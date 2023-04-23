Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 23, 2023
April 23, 2023 1:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Families visit Clifton beach to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holidays, marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan.
2
A woman visits the grave of her friend, a Ukrainian serviceman, at the Kryvyi Rih cemetery in eastern Ukraine.
3
A motoring enthusiast takes part in the 'Race The Waves' classic car and motorcycle meet at the beach in Bridlington, Britain.
4
Protesters take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, April 22, 2023.
