Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Straight Talk Africa
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 24, 2019
April 24, 2019 2:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Anusha Kumari, center, weeps during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday's bomb attacks, in Negombo, Sri Lanka.
2
Soldiers perform martial arts during celebrations for the 67th anniversary of the Indonesian Army Special Forces in Jakarta.
3
People enjoy the sunny weather on the island Mainau in Lake Constance, Germany.
4
Athletes compete in the women's 3000m Steeplechase final during the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha
Load more
April 24, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 23, 2019
Day in Photos
April 22, 2019
Day in Photos
April 21, 2019
Day in Photos
April 19, 2019
Day in Photos
April 18, 2019
Day in Photos
April 17, 2019
Day in Photos
April 16, 2019
Day in Photos
April 15, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments