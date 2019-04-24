Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 24, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Anusha Kumari, center, weeps during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday&#39;s bomb attacks, in Negombo, Sri Lanka.
Soldiers perform martial arts during celebrations for the 67th anniversary of the Indonesian Army Special Forces in Jakarta.
People enjoy the sunny weather on the island Mainau in Lake Constance, Germany.
Athletes compete in the women&#39;s 3000m Steeplechase final during&nbsp; the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha
