Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 24, 2023
April 24, 2023 2:30 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police remove the asphalt from the hand of an climate activist who glued his hand to the road, during a protest against the climate policy of the German government in Berlin, Germany.
2
Spanish diplomatic personnel and citizens wait to disembark a military plane in Djibouti after they were evacuated from Sudan.
3
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "Effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," at the U.N. headquarters in New York.
4
A man carrying his belongings leaves a damaged building after a gas blast in Campos do Jordan, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, April 23, 2023.
April 24, 2023
