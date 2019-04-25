Accessibility links

April 25, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 An elderly woman walks to a relative's grave at dawn in Copaciu, southern Romania.
2 A Samaritan priest raises the Torah scroll as worshipers gather to pray a passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
3 Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Westminster Abbey, London.
4 Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during their round-of-16 match at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany.

