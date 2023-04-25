Accessibility links

April 25, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Migrants rescued from a sinking boat by the Libyan Coast Guards at the Mediterranean Sea, arrive at the port, in Garaboli, Libya.
Vehicles are seen stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurgaon, India.
A young marcher high fives the crowd as Australian military personnel, past and present, commemorate ANZAC Day during a parade through the city center in Sydney.
Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court in New York. The heirs of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye's co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star's hit 2014 tune has "striking similarities" to "Let's Get It On" and "overt common elements" that violate their copyright.

