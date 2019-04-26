Accessibility links

Day in Photos

April 26, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
New York City Department (FDNY) officers attend a funeral service of FDNY firefighter and U.S. Marine Christopher Slutman, in New York City, U.S.
Workers carry a life-sized figure of Thanos, a character in the popular movie &#39;Avengers,&#39; as they prepare to display it outside their shop in Manila, Philippines.
A police officer joins in a children&#39;s ball game as they wait for Britain&#39;s Prince William to finish his visit at Masjid al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand.
An alligator on the 18th fairway finds a piece of ice to eat during the first round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana, April 25, 2019. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY)
