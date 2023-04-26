Accessibility links

April 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan, arrives at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Staff of the Chornobyl nuclear plant hold candles at a memorial dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, during a night commemorative service in Slavutych, Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in war-hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, April 25, 2023.
Police patrol the streets after gang members tried to attack a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 25, 2023.
