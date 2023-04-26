Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 2:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan, arrives at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
2
Staff of the Chornobyl nuclear plant hold candles at a memorial dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, during a night commemorative service in Slavutych, Ukraine.
3
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in war-hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, April 25, 2023.
4
Police patrol the streets after gang members tried to attack a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 25, 2023.
April 26, 2023
