Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People pass by damaged cars and buildings at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan.
2
Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video by State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
3
A Sudanese woman who fled the violence in her country tries to get water from a barrel near the border between Sudan and Chad, April 26, 2023.
4
Chimney sweeps welcome newly elected Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner at the city's town hall Rotes Rathaus (Red Townhall), in Berlin, Germany.
Load more
April 27, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 26, 2023
Day in Photos
April 25, 2023
Day in Photos
April 24, 2023
Day in Photos
April 23, 2023
Day in Photos
April 21, 2023
Day in Photos
April 20, 2023
Day in Photos
April 19, 2023
Day in Photos
April 18, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG