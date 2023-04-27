Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

April 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People pass by damaged cars and buildings at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan.
1 People pass by damaged cars and buildings at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan.
Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video by&nbsp;State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
2 Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video by State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
A Sudanese woman who fled the violence in her country tries to get water from a barrel near the border between Sudan and Chad, April 26, 2023.
3 A Sudanese woman who fled the violence in her country tries to get water from a barrel near the border between Sudan and Chad, April 26, 2023.
Chimney sweeps welcome newly elected Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner at the city&#39;s town hall Rotes Rathaus (Red Townhall), in Berlin, Germany.
4 Chimney sweeps welcome newly elected Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner at the city's town hall Rotes Rathaus (Red Townhall), in Berlin, Germany.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG