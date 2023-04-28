Accessibility links

April 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A woman walks past damaged residential buildings as she carries a child in Uman, Ukraine, after Russian missile strikes targeted several Ukrainian cities overnight.
2 Competitors take part in stage 5 of the 37th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jdaid and Kourci Dial Zaid in the Moroccan Sahara desert, near Merzouga central Morocco. The event is a 250-kilometer race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates.
3 A girl sits in a bus as passengers fleeing Sudan arrive at the Argeen land port, after being evacuated from Khartoum to Abu Simbel city, at the upper reaches of the Nile in Aswan, Egypt.
4 A cardboard cutout of Diego Maradona and football jerseys are pictured on a balcony ahead of Napoli potentially winning Serie A, in Naples, Italy.

