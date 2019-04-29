Accessibility links
April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019 2:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women sit on top of a vehicle as they leave after casting their votes outside a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India.
2
Forensics officers search Kokkinopezoula lake, also known as "red lake", for possible bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer near the village of Mitsero, Cyprus.
3
A man takes part in the annual rendering of the Great Mosque of Djenne in central Mali, April 28, 2019. The rendering of the building with banco (a mixture of soil and water, with rice bran, shea butter and baobab powder) made by the city's inhabitants, helps to protect the mosque from bad weather ahead of the rainy season.
4
Fighters loyal to the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) fire a jeep-mounted gun during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, in Espiaa, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the Libyan capital Tripoli.
April 29, 2019
