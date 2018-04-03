4 Commuters stand on a crowded platform of the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, on the first day of a two-day strike. Staff at state rail operator SNCF walked off the job from 7.00 pm (1700 GMT) on April 2, the first in a series of walkouts affecting everything from energy to garbage collection. The rolling rail strikes, set to last until June 28, are being seen as the biggest challenge yet to the President's sweeping plans to shake up France and make it more competitive.