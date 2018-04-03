Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
14:30 - 15:30
Straight Talk Africa
VOA English MC11
VOA English MC11
Latest show
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:05 - 15:30
LIVE
International Edition 1305 EDT
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 15:30
LIVE
International Edition
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 1305 EDT
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
April 3, 2018
April 03, 2018 2:20 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
People film a shower of cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo, Japan.
2
People gather to pay their respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Durban, South Africa, April 2, 2018.
3
Alex van der Zwaan leaves Federal District Court in Washington. A federal judge sentenced Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, to 30 days in prison in the first punishment handed down in special counsel's Russia investigation. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.
4
Commuters stand on a crowded platform of the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris, on the first day of a two-day strike. Staff at state rail operator SNCF walked off the job from 7.00 pm (1700 GMT) on April 2, the first in a series of walkouts affecting everything from energy to garbage collection. The rolling rail strikes, set to last until June 28, are being seen as the biggest challenge yet to the President's sweeping plans to shake up France and make it more competitive.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 3, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 2, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: April 1, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 30, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 29, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 28, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 27, 2018
Day in Photos
Day in Photos: March 26, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments