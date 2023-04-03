Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
April 3, 2023
April 03, 2023 1:19 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A civilian evacuated from Bakhmut cries while carrying her shivering Chihuahua, Margot, after stepping out of a Ukrainian army armored personnel carrier in Chasiv Yar, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2
Supporters of former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and three other defendants protest in The Hague, Netherlands, near the special court where Thaci goes on trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to their roles in Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s.
3
"Eiffela," a replica of the famous Parisian Tower, 10 times smaller than its model and created by Philippe Maindron, is pictured near the original one in Paris, France.
4
A station master holds a signaling disc as the first train since a deadly train disaster leaves from Athens' main station to Thessaloniki, Greece. Five weeks after the train disaster that killed 57 people, the rail link between Athens and Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in northern Greece, has partially resumed.
Load more
April 3, 2023
